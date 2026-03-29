Young male dies in hospital following shooting on Indy's northeast side, IMPD said

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said a young male has died following a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis Saturday evening.

According to police, officers were dispatched to 3900 Rue Rebelais near Binford and 56th Street at around 7:19 p.m. on the report of a person shot.

Officers at the scene found the victim, described as a young male, suffering from gunshot wounds in the grassy area near the playground. The victim was taken to Riley Hospital in critical condition. IMPD confirmed the victim was pronounced deceased in the hospital.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No information about the suspect was released.

An investigation into this incident is underway. Anyone with information or doorbell footage is asked to reach out to IMPD.

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