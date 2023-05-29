Zionsville woman fires shot at police while with children during foot pursuit

ZIONSVILLE — According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, a Zionsville woman fired a shot at officers during a foot pursuit while she was with her children on Monday.

Police said officers with BSCO and Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department received a tip that a wanted Lauren Cupp, 35, was walking with her two juvenile children in the Royal Run Subdivision around 12:30 p.m.

The officers responded to the area and found Cupp near the clubhouse of Royal Run. Police said as they approached her, Cupp ran on foot with her children.

Police said Cupp then pulled out a gun and fired a single shot in the officers direction.

After the shot was fired, police said Cupp ran and hid, leaving her children behind.

Officers quickly got the children to safety, police said, and other officers began to track Cupp down.

With the help of a K-9 from the Zionsville Police Department, Cupp was located hiding in a wooded area.

Cupp was taken into custody at the Boone County Sheriff's Office and is currently facing initial charges of Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, Neglect of a Dependent, Resisting Law Enforcement, and the Hancock County Warrant - Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury and Criminal Trespass.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.