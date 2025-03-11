'Crisis Cooler' keeps eggs and dairy products on Hoosier tables

INDIANAPOLIS — Crisis coolers are keeping eggs, dairy and fresh produce stocked for residents and playing a major role for hundreds living on the far east side.

Pearly Banks relies on the partnership between Indy non-profit HATCH and the Community Alliance of the Far East Side.

WRTV

She looks forward to the healthy items she finds in the crisis cooler.

"You realize how much eggs are costing, and my doctors told me to try and eat more eggs, put that in my diet. When I come to the cooler, I can find eggs and a lot of other things that will help me with my diet," said Banks.

WRTV

"Egg prices are the big national focus right now due to bird flu and the unpredictability of where they are going to be and what they're going to be priced," said HATCH spokesperson Erin McCreadie.

HATCH works with local food banks to get animal protein to those who need it. While it looks to expand across Indy, McCreadie says the far east side has the most demand.

WRTV

"The far east side is one of the largest food desserts, and it's right here in Indianapolis, right here in our backyard. In doing research on the lack of access here, we found out people on the far east side face a 17-year lower life expectancy because they cannot access fresh food, and that's a problem. That's something we can address," she said.

Rebecca Garcia says the cooler feeds more than 130 families at the East 38th Street location.

WRTV

"They are very grateful that we are able to provide that for them," said Garcia.

"The excitement when they get to the cooler, and there's grapes and fresh apples and oranges. The eggs right now are really getting families going. They go out and tell people so then we began feeding more and more," said Kesha Pitman.

WRTV

There is no barrier to access because all families need to do is sign up.

The CAFE invites families in need of fresh veggies, fruits, milk or dairy to visit them in the 8900 block of East 38th Street.

WRTV

There's also one at the Ransburg YMCA off 36th Street and Pathway Resource Center located in Amber Woods Apartments on John Marshall Drive.

