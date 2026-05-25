Crown Hill National Cemetery hosts Memorial Day ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Memorial Day ceremonies were held across central Indiana, including Crown Hill National Cemetery.

Veterans, families, and community members gathered to honor those who died serving our country.

"I was sitting here earlier thinking, you know, the greatest generation is fading away, and they fought for our freedom, and the freedoms we have to choose," ceremony participant Patricia Sadler told News 8.

From military taps, to canon salutes, and a hymn to the fallen, hundreds gathered at Crown Hill National Cemetery to honor the fallen men and women who served our country. Vietnam veteran Jerry Baker came to remember his fellow comrades. He served two years in the military.

"It's sort of a reminder, it kind of takes you back a little bit, when you were there with somebody who gave the ultimate sacrifice, and I just want to make sure that people never forget," Baker said.

Sadler says her father and uncles served our country as well. She says honoring our military is a big part of her family.

"Don't take it for granted, and don't take it lightly. That's what America's about. Freedom, and choices," Sadler said.

The annual ceremony included military honors, patriotic music, and a reminder of what Memorial Day is truly about. Organizers say ceremonies like this give people a chance to reflect, remember, and teach future generations the meaning behind the holiday.

"I am a veteran, so it's those that came before me and remember the sacrifices that they made, being away from their families, being away from their loved ones, and doing what they're called to do when they signed on that dotted line," Rita Hunter-Haug, administrative officer at Dayton National Cemetery Complex, said.

She said it's also a day where people can give their support to living veterans and service members, too.

"We have a wreath for armed forces members, we have a wreath for POWs and those missing in action, and then we have another wreath for gold star families," Hunter-Haug said.