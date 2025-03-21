Cumberland could break away from Unigov if lawmakers approve separation bill

CUMBERLAND — The town of Cumberland is in two counties, but it only has full control of the Hancock County side. It hopes to leave Unigov so it can also make decisions for its Marion County territory.

WRTV

"For probably two decades, the conversation has been there," said Cumberland town manager Ben Lipps. "Nobody thought it was possible and wanted to take it on in the past."

House Bill 1131 would allow Cumberland to become independent from Unigov and unify its local government across its two counties. If passed, Cumberland would separate from Indianapolis' government in 2027.

WRTV

The bill has bipartisan support and could see a final vote for adoption next week.

Lipps said the town needs to separate from Unigov because it can not make a proper plan for its anticipated population growth.

WRTV

"We have 6,500 people now and are looking to hit 10,000 in 3 to 5 years," Lipps said. "In Hancock County, we have full autonomy. A full planning department, economic development department, and redevelopment. In Marion County, when we go out and find developers and small business owners, we have to send them to the city."

Marion County's side includes the historic downtown Cumberland.

WRTV

Nicole Dofour opened the Green Bean Coffee Shop with her aunt a year and a half ago. She hopes the anticipated split will help revitalize the area around her downtown business.

"I opened this because I wanted something to come to," Dofour said. "I was tired of going to the North Side or the South Side. I think it's important to have something like this business which will open doors for other things."

WRTV

Lipps said Cumberland's desire to split from Unigov is not out of malice. He said Indianapolis remains a helpful partner and the city will continue to provide fire service even if the two split apart.

"I'm not sure if this makes sense for anyone else in Marion County," Lipps said. "We're just an odd duck because we do sit in Hancock County and Marion County."