Cummins Inc. to close Whitestown facility, lay off 59 workers

WHITESTOWN — Diesel engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. announced it will close its distribution site in Whitestown and lay off all of its 59 employees.

The company filed a WARN Act notice last week with state officials. Terminations are scheduled to begin July 31 and continue through August 31.

The entire facility located at 4820 S. Indianapolis Road will be closing, according to the notice.

Cummins said it's consolidating the operation into multiple RDCs for "a more cohesive operation."

The layoffs will affect workers in various positions. The facility employs warehouse operators, administrative staff, coordinators and supervisors.

None of the affected employees are represented by a union.

For more information about the closure, employees can contact Laquesha Thompson, HRBP Integrated Aftermarket & Strategy, at 901-229-1048.