Cunningham Restaurant Group teaches blind, visually impaired students how to cook

INDIANAPOLIS — A new partnership is helping students who are blind or visually impaired learn basic cooking skills.

Cunningham Restaurant Group is teaming up with the Indiana Blind Children's Foundation to help students at Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired build skills for their future.

"Our students voiced wanting these cooking classes wanting to be more independent," Laura Alvarado, The Indiana Blind Children's Foundation Leader, said.

"They're happy, they're smiling, it's good stuff for the heart, you know, it's really fun," Carl Chambers, VP of Culinary and Innovation for Cunningham Restaurant Group, said.

The students involved in the partnership are members of the No Limits Leadership Club, which started in 2019.

"It really kind of started out of this idea that many people don't understand our students," Alvarado said. "Oftentimes when our students leave, they are challenged by those misunderstandings, those stereotypes."

"I've had to advocate for myself, like my whole life," Olivia Garner said.

Garner is one the club's student leaders. The main focus is on helping kids strengthen their voice, build confidence and skills for the future.

"Being blind doesn't mean doesn't make you less capable," Garner said. "You have a name. You are a person who matters. You are you, not your disability."

"Being a blind teacher myself, I have to advocate for myself everyday when I go out in the community. So, when these kids are going to go off to college and get jobs, they're going to need those skills in order to be successful in their lives," Tara Mueller, Co-Leader of No Limits Leadership Club, said.

This new partnership with Cunningham Restaurant Group is allowing students like Nestor Gonzalez, who is heading off to college soon, add cooking skills to his toolbox.

"I want to live on my own and cook food on my own without having to rely on anybody else to do it for me," Gonzalez said.

"We got all the kids their own, knife kits, cutting boards, whisk, spatula, all the things that you need," Chambers said.

The partnership is also leading to some changes at more than 40 CRG locations. Braille menus are now available to those who need them.

"Which is a huge inclusion piece for individuals who are blind or have low vision," Alvarado said.

"It's just not common at many restaurants right now," Gonzalez said.

Students also got to recently visit Bru Burger and there are plans to visit other CRG locations in the future.

The Indiana Blind Children's Foundation is raising money to build the first adaptive kitchen and culinary arts program for kids who are blind or have low vision in the state.

At this time, IBCF is actively working to raise $130,000 to complete the adaptive kitchen.

To support the new kitchen, click here.