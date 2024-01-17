Curling on the Canal offers some winter fun in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A popular international winter sport is making its way to downtown Indianapolis.

This winter season, you’re able to learn how to curl for free at the Vermont Street Plaza, as a part of Curling on the Canal.

“You throw, slide, a 42 pound curling stones down the ice towards a target, similar to what you see here. The objective is to have your stone closer to the middle of the stone than your opponent’s stone," Jim Puckering said.

Growing up in the Great White North, Jim Puckering knows a thing or two about curling.

“There’s a joke that Canadians are born with a hockey stick in one hand and a curling broom in another hand," Puckering said.

Puckering has been sweeping the competition ever since he was a kid.

Today, he’s the president of Circle City Curling Club, one of the few dedicated curling facilities in the region, based in Anderson.

Curling season is normally during the colder months — September to April.

And this winter, you can give a stone a throw right here on the canal.

“We want to get people out into our public spaces. We have gorgeous public spaces. These spaces are cleared of snow and ice in the winter. It’s lit. Having activities for people to do, to keep people active in the winter, to keep away those winter blues," Amy Marisavljevic with the Indianapolis Cultural Trail said.

Curling is open from now until March.

Marisavljevic says it’s made possible through a partnership with the City’s Department of Metropolitan Development.

It’s free and all ages and abilities are welcome.

“On Sunday, we offer a free learn to curl clinic, with our partners at Circle City Curling Club. That’s 1 to 3. That’s free. They will go through how to score, how to throw the stone, some strategy, all of that, so you can pretty much become an expert in two hours," Marisavljevic said.

You don’t need to bring any equipment, but experts recommend wearing warm clothes that allow you to squat or lunge and sturdy, comfortable shoes.

Open hours: