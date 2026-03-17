Cyberattack on Stryker raises concerns about American data security

A cyberattack targeting U.S.-based medical technology company Stryker — reportedly linked to an Iranian-backed hacking group — is raising new concerns about the safety of Americans' personal data.

"Data breaches are not new. Stealing information has been standard practice for both corporations and governments. When corporations do it, it's illegal. When governments do it, it's considered spying," said Dr. Carol Choksy, senior lecturer in the Department of Information and Library Science at the Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering at Indiana University Bloomington.

Dr. Choksy said increasingly complex computer systems make it easier for bad actors to steal sensitive information.

"What Iran did is very clever, but it's also something where you look back and think, 'Why did you let this happen?' Somehow, they obtained administrator privileges — and that may have come from finding something on the dark web," Choksy said.

As tensions between the U.S. and Iran persist, the most recent breach is prompting a critical question: How do you protect yourself?

"First, don't open emails or text messages from someone you don't know. If a message appears to be from someone you do know, take a hard look at it and make sure it seems right. If it's from your mom, make sure it has the emojis she typically uses," Choksy said. "Second — back up your data. Just back it up."

How can you tell if you've been affected by a data breach?

"The signs can vary, and a lot of times the only way to know is by reviewing your logs. Another indicator is that hackers have to get the information out somehow," Choksy said.

What should you do if you've been impacted?

"The first thing — if you have an IT person available, go to that person and ask them," Choksy said.

For those without access to IT support, Choksy advises contacting your phone or computer company directly for assistance.