Cybersecurity experts reveal how online grooming escalates from games to encrypted messaging

INDIANAPOLIS — As the community mourns the loss of Fishers teen Hailey Buzbee, court records have revealed more about the online communication that investigators say led to her disappearance. Experts say this case highlights growing concerns about encrypted apps and online grooming.

Investigators say Buzbee and Tyler Thomas had been communicating online for more than a year. They met playing games like Roblox and League of Legends online.

Court documents say Thomas and Buzbee talked through the Discord app, but investigators found Thomas had an encrypted messaging app called Session installed on his phone. Investigators say those apps were deleted before any data could be pulled. Experts say the encryption in Session makes conversations very difficult to track.

"The grooming starts there, but oftentimes they will move them over to encrypted apps and then proceed more seriously after that," said Genevieve Meyer, statewide coalition development coordinator for the Indiana Trafficking Victims Assistance Program, a program through Indiana Youth Services Association.

Meyer works with trafficking victims across Indiana.

"Sometimes perpetrators can be incredibly patient and slowly groom and give that trust and push boundaries, and we've also seen it escalate in a matter of hours," Meyer said.

Cybersecurity expert and Indiana University professor Scott Shackelford says that pattern, starting with mainstream gaming, then moving to encrypted apps, is something they see more often.

"It's tough to reconstruct, whether you're a parent or frankly, even if you're law enforcement after the fact, because of the way that that network was built up," said Shackelford.

But experts agree it takes more than technology to protect children.

"It's really important as parents just to make sure you have some of the settings set correctly," Shackelford said.

For mother Brilynn York, the Buzbee story feels personal. Those conversations have changed life inside her home.

"I have four children," York said. "Roblox is crazy. It's just not a game for children."

York says Buzbee's story has prompted her to take action to protect her family.

"We've actually deleted the app completely. Bad things can happen, and people can find you," York said.

Other resources:

No Escape Room

Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline

Experts say if you suspect a child is being groomed, exploited or trafficked, please call the DCS Hotline at (800) 800-5556.

