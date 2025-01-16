Cyclist hit by car twice in six months urges road safety improvements

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second time in six months, Indianapolis cyclist Jakob Morales has been hit by a car, and once again, the driver fled the scene.

This latest incident, captured by a camera mounted on Morales' helmet, highlights ongoing concerns about sharing the roads, particularly in the winter months.

As temperatures drop and conditions worsen, the dangers faced by cyclists and drivers increase, making it more urgent for cities to prioritize safer, more accessible infrastructure.

Morales, an avid cyclist who relies on his bike as his primary mode of transportation, was riding westbound on 10th Street near Parker Avenue on a Monday morning when a silver car sideswiped him.

Despite the impact, Morales was able to stay on his bike and even confronted the driver after the collision.

In that previous crash, captured on camera as well, Morales was thrown onto the driver’s windshield before landing on his feet. Miraculously, he didn’t suffer serious injuries, but both incidents have left him frustrated with the state of pedestrian safety in Indianapolis.

The winter months bring unique challenges to for both drivers and cyclists.

IMPD officers urge both cyclists and drivers to stay vigilant, particularly in winter conditions.

"Cyclists need to keep their head on a swivel because vehicles are large objects, and some vehicles might not see you,” Thompson said.

He emphasized that drivers are required by law to give cyclists ample space when passing, which is especially important during icy and snow-covered conditions.

“I think the city should provide grants to neighborhood associations to empower our hard-working citizens to clear our snow from our sidewalks and our bike lanes,” Morales added.

The City of Indianapolis sent us this statement in part about the ongoing issue, “Last year, the City-County Council adopted a Vision Zero ordinance with a goal to eliminate all fatal and serious injury crashes on city streets and roads by 2025. We are committed to continuing to improve road safety for everyone.”

