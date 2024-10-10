Cyclist shares hit-and-run experience as Indy plans to place protected bike lanes downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — Protected bike lanes now stretch along Michigan Street in downtown Indianapolis.

It's all a part of the Michigan Street Road Diet Project.

WRTV spoke with one cyclist who was struck earlier this month. He says this will help but more needs to be done.

"I shattered the driver's windshield," said Jakob Morales. "It was really just pure fear and adrenaline."

A hit-and-run that was caught on camera.

Morales knows he was lucky to land on his feet with nothing more than a couple of scratches. Video from his camera helped catch the driver.

"It shouldn't take a $500 camera to capture their information and really hunt them down," said Morales. "It's just sad that so many people don't get that justice."

The city of Indianapolis is stepping up to create more safety barriers for cyclists to prevent incidents like this.

IMPD says 30 people were hit in September and nine so far in October.

wrtv Cyclist shares a hit-and-run experience and reaction to city placing protected bike lanes downtown



"I think we can all agree since 2020, we have seen an increase of pedestrians hit and selfish driving," said Kyle Bloyd, who works for the Indianapolis Department of Public Works.

Bloyd is hopeful upgrades like these will protect bike lanes and help to solve the problem.

"We have completed the Michigan Street Road Diet Project and that comes with an extension of the protected bike lanes that will connect through this roadway up to the BNO trail," said Bloyd.

Morales says it is a great concept, but more work and dedicated funding is needed.

"Protections like this need to happen for people walking, biking, and driving. Those things aren't free. We need actual funding from our elected officials," said Morales.

He says nothing will stop him from using his bike as his main form of transportation.

"We're still out here," said Morales. "I was on the bike the next day so you can't stop me."

