Cyndi Lauper to perform at Ruoff Music Center during Farewell Tour

NOBLESVILLE — Iconic pop star Cyndi Lauper has announced the final leg of her year-long "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" Farewell Tour, featuring 25 North American dates this summer.

Among the stops is a highly anticipated concert at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville scheduled for Thursday, August 7, 2025. Joining Lauper for this special performance will be rising star Jake Wesley Rogers.

Fans can secure tickets starting with an artist presale on March 11 at 10 a.m. local time. General sales will begin on March 14 at 10 a.m. local time, available through Live Nation, Ticket Master, and The official Cydni Lauper website.

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages that enhance the concert experience, including premium tickets, access to a pre-show VIP lounge, and specially designed gift items. For additional details on VIP offerings, fans are encouraged to visit VIP Nation.