Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Cyndi Lauper to perform at Ruoff Music Center during Farewell Tour

Cyndi Lauper at MSG
Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Cyndi Lauper performs during Cyndi Lauper’s Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour at Madison Square Garden on October 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Cyndi Lauper at MSG
Posted

NOBLESVILLE — Iconic pop star Cyndi Lauper has announced the final leg of her year-long "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" Farewell Tour, featuring 25 North American dates this summer.

Among the stops is a highly anticipated concert at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville scheduled for Thursday, August 7, 2025. Joining Lauper for this special performance will be rising star Jake Wesley Rogers.

Fans can secure tickets starting with an artist presale on March 11 at 10 a.m. local time. General sales will begin on March 14 at 10 a.m. local time, available through Live Nation, Ticket Master, and The official Cydni Lauper website.

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages that enhance the concert experience, including premium tickets, access to a pre-show VIP lounge, and specially designed gift items. For additional details on VIP offerings, fans are encouraged to visit VIP Nation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.