Damien Center concerned federal HIV housing program could face funding cuts

INDIANAPOLIS — In November, U.S. House Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio proposed eliminating funding for the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS program (HOPWA).

Organizations who assist people living with HIV/AIDS in multiple ways, including HOPWA, are concerned the amendment could resurface.

Last year, the Damien Center started a new program for people over 55-years-old living with the disease.

According to the Damien Center, more than half of the individuals living with HIV in the U.S. are over the age of 50.

One of those living in Indianapolis is Leslie Shaw. He has lived in the same apartment for over two decades.

“I always tell people I wasn’t expecting to be this old and alive this long,” Shaw said.

“Why is that?” WRTV’s Meredith Hackler asked.

“When I was diagnosed in 1987, all my friends were dying,” Shaw said. “I can’t even tell you how many funerals I have been to. I thought I am HIV positive, so I am going to live maybe five to 10 years.”

Shaw was diagnosed with HIV during the aids epidemic. He is now 66-years-old and is a self-employed hairdresser who lost a lot of business during COVID.

He was having a hard time paying rent, so he began taking part in HOPWA. He was told about the program through the Damien Center.

HOPWA has been around since the 90’s, but some lawmakers feel there are enough resources for people who are HIV positive now.

The amendment to cut the funding was defeated by a vote of 144-282.

All but one Indiana Republican lawmakers voted to cut the funding, while all Democrats voted to keep the funding intact.

The Damien Center says cutting the funding will create negative outcomes for those living with the disease.

“If they don’t have this program, they will very likely end up in an unstable housing situation,” Alan Witchey, President & CEO of the Damien Center, said. “Not only that but also an unstable health situation, whether that’s mental or physical health.”

The organization says the program helps prevent the spread of HIV because having people housed safely allows them to take care of all facets of their healthcare.

When people are homeless, oftentimes they do not have access to a phone or internet, which makes it more difficult for them to schedule healthcare appointments and have access to lifesaving medicine.

“They are definitely not taking their medicine because they have no place to store it,” Brady Laughlin, Elder HOPWA Team Lead at the Damien Center, said. “I can't tell you how many times I've talked to a client that was formerly in a shelter and had all of their medicine stolen, so yes they need housing to be healthy.”

The Damien Center hopes lawmakers who support cutting the funding will talk to those who are benefiting from it.

Shaw only lives off his social security now, which equals out to around $1,100 a month.

"Get out and talk to some people that are actually living,” Shaw said. “See what it costs to go into a grocery store."



Currently, the program has connected 33 individuals with permanent supportive housing and consistently assists an average of 25 to 30 individuals with short-term assistance each month.

To learn more about HOPWA, click here.

