Damien Center urges Hoosiers to 'know their status' for National HIV Testing Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Damien Center is offering free and confidential rapid HIV testing Tuesday, in observance of National HIV Testing Day (NHTD).

This annual event encourages people to get tested for HIV, know their status, and get linked to care and treatment right away.

About 13% of the estimated 1.2 million people in the U.S. living with HIV today are not aware of their status.

Damien Center President and CEO Alan Witchey says Central Indiana is experiencing higher rates of HIV infections than on a national level.

Here in Marion County, an estimated 1,000 people are living with HIV, yet are unaware of their status.

The only way to know if someone has HIV is to get tested. Witchey says that's why NHTD is so important.

Testing is available at the following cites:



Damien Center, 26 N. Arsenal Ave., Indianapolis

Damien Center’s satellite site at the Community Alliance of the Far Eastside (CAFE), 8902 E. 38 th St., Indianapolis

St., Indianapolis Walgreens, 445 E. Epler Ave., Indianapolis

Walgreens, 6745 E. Southport Rd., Indianapolis

HIV testing is done through a quick finger prick blood sample, so getting tested is easy and test results are available within 20 minutes.

Damien Center also offers free and confidential HIV and STI testing every weekday and on three Saturdays throughout the month.

For more information on Damien Center click here or call the testing desk at 317-632-0123.