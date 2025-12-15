Damien Center urges lawmakers to extend Indiana needle exchange programs

INDIANAPOLIS — Needle exchange programs were created to stop the spread of disease and save lives. Since the Damien Center started its program, leaders say they’ve seen those results — which is why they are urging Indiana lawmakers to extend their ability to continue offering the service.

WRTV

Each year, the Damien Center says they have about 5,000 visits from people in need of clean needles. Data compiled by the organization shows that since the program began, there are 50% fewer HIV transmissions from drug use.

WRTV

“The needle exchange program came out of a crisis that was born in rural Indiana, down in Scott County, at a time when there were not many rural cases of HIV, and there was a real explosion of them,” Alan Witchey, the president and CEO of the Damien Center, said.

WRTV

Syringe exchange programs, or SEPs, have helped reduce hepatitis C transmissions from drug use and have led to eight times fewer discarded needles in public spaces. But these programs could disappear if the Indiana legislature doesn’t act.

“The important thing about this bill is that it just extends it for the next 10 years,” Witchey said.

WRTV

If the deadline isn’t extended, all programs will end by July 1, 2026. Those who run the program say that it would negatively impact the people they serve.

“The community spread of HIV and hepatitis C could get a lot worse, and our folks wouldn’t have us to get through to the testing team and know their status,” Carrie O’Brien, the Safer Steps Program manager, said.

WRTV

None of the syringes are purchased with taxpayer dollars, and these programs have helped some participants become sober and live healthier lives.

“We have so many folks that have gotten sober,” O’Brien said. “While that is not the goal of the program, it is absolutely one of the best benefits of it.”

WRTV

Supporters call it a harm reduction program they hope will continue for the next decade.

Right now, Indiana has six counties with needle exchange programs. In 2024 alone, 8,200 Hoosiers utilized an SEP for lifesaving support. Senate Bill 91 would extend the needle exchange program through 2036.