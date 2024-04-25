Damien Center's Dining Out for Life fundraiser aims to end HIV in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Looking for dinner plans in Indy?

Your meal could actually help end HIV in central Indiana.

“All you have to do is go out for breakfast lunch or dinner with friends, family or coworkers and a portion of your bill gets donated to the Damien Center automatically," President and CEO Alan Witchey said.

Thursday is the Damien Center’s 30th Annual Dining Out for Life Indianapolis fundraiser.

A portion of your bill will be donated to Indiana's oldest and largest AIDS service organization.

Every year the fundraiser pulls in about $100,000.

Money that Witchey says goes right back into our community.

“We are one stop shop. That means we try to offer as many services as we can under one roof. That includes things like medical care, pharmacy, mental health, case management, food and support for food, housing," Witchey said.

Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster Bar is one of the more than 70 local restaurants participating in the fundraiser.

50% of Thursday's sales at Pier 48 will go to Damien Center.

“It’s very important to us because I don’t think people realize how HIV/AIDS affects the community. Some people don’t wanna talk about it and they don’t have to, that’s fine. Me, personally, I’ve lost relatives and friends to aids over the years and we love the fact that we can make a difference," Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster Bar Co-owner Jenna Spurrier said.

Her seafood spot has raised over $15,000 over the past three years.

Pier 48 is also hosting a silent auction.

“This kinda grew organically from the first year because we wanted to donate some pier 48 gift cards. Now it’s grown to this where we have so many wonderful donations from sponsors and friends," Spurrier said.

Learn more about restaurants participating in Dining Out For Life.