Dangerous heat threatens vulnerable Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Dangerous heat is putting vulnerable Hoosiers at greater risk, prompting the Red Cross and Indiana 211 to stress the importance of community support and knowing where to find help.

Cooling centers across Indiana offer essential relief, but not everyone who needs one knows where to go, or is able to get there.

That's why the Red Cross says neighbors can play an important role during extreme temperatures.

For many, a cooling center is a welcome escape from the summer heat, but for others, getting there isn't always easy. The Red Cross says older adults, people living alone, pregnant women, and children are among the most vulnerable during extreme heat and may need an extra check-in from family, friends, or neighbors.

Janie Bohlmann, regional communications manager for the Indiana Region American Red Cross, said staying connected with those people is critical.

“It's definitely really important that you're checking in with them regularly, making sure that they have plenty of water, that they have good air conditioning in their homes -that can really help them stay safe,” Bohlmann said.

A quick phone call, text or visit can help identify someone who may need assistance. Bohlmann also recommends staying indoors as much as possible and having a backup plan ready.

“If it does become too hot in your home, create a plan of where you're going to go in case that happens,” she said.

Indiana 2-1-1 is a free service that connects callers and people online to nearby cooling centers and other community services.

Kevin Evans, deputy director of Indiana 211, said resources are spread across the state.

“Indiana 211 has 367 cooling center locations across all 92 counties. Those include libraries, fire stations, churches, community centers, other local partners,” Evans said.

At cooling centers, people can access food, water, air conditioning, and fans.

Frederick Douglass Park Family Center is one of those locations, offering a place for people to cool down while enjoying the facility. Brian Chatman brought his mentees there to spend time at the park.

“It's a hot day, but we wanted to just get out and be able to enjoy his life a little bit. This is a great place to be,” Chatman said.

Evans said calls about cooling centers are beginning to come in as temperatures climb.

“The call volume is lower when it comes to the cooling centers, but we are watching those when it comes to those basic needs that we need to communicate,” he said.

The message from both organizations is straightforward: look out for one another so no one has to face the extreme heat alone.

To find a cooling center near you, call 2-1-1, 1-866-211-9966 or visit the website.