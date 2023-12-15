Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Daniel Webster Middle School students receive new shoes, toys for the holidays

sg2.jpg
WRTV
sg2.jpg
sg4.jpg
sg5.jpg
sg1.jpg
sg3.jpg
Posted at 6:09 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 18:09:29-05

INDIANAPOLIS — It may not quite be Christmas yet, but students at Daniel Webster Middle School left Friday with a bag of socks, shoes, warm gloves and toys.

The school’s Shoe Day event has been an annual tradition for 19 years.

sg5.jpg

“Shoe Day is probably the school’s favorite day of the year,” the school’s principal, Allyson Peterkin, said. “New students are introduced to this day by returning students telling them it’s the best day ever. One girl told me she’s been waiting for this all year."

Kroger pays for the event, and Carnival Shoes’ employees were making sure each pair of shoes fit the students. Indiana Pacers' mascot Boomer was also there to give them some extra smiles.

sg1.jpg

Peterkin says the need for the event in the community is there.

“We have some families who struggle to make ends meet, so this is a way they get high-quality shoes for the students. This is something a large amount of our community counts on,” Peterkin said.

sg3.jpg

After today’s donations, organizers say they will have distributed more than 8,000 pairs of new shoes since the first Shoe Day.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!