Danville Community High School swimmers dive head-first into season, despite pool being closed this year

DANVILLE — A high school swim coach in Hendricks County is going above and beyond for his students this year.

When head coach Gus Moore found out Danville Community High School’s pool would be out of commission the entire school year, he dove into action.

“Danville is in a huge growth state. We’re building thousands of houses right now. It’s just that time for our school to expand with it… As they went to build, our current pool had a leak and it was leaking into the construction site so we were basically told we don’t have a pool," Moore said.

Moore had two options: give up or come up with a back up plan.

He chose the latter.

“I figured out that we needed transportation, facilities and a staff," he said.

But with no one to drive the bus, Moore had to get creative.

That’s how the “Gus Bus” was born.

Moore got his commercial driver's license (CDL) over the summer and now drives the team in the to different area schools to practice.

“Personally last week I clocked 70 hours between my day job and my coaching job. And these kids probably clock close to it too," he said.

The extra travel time and hours of practice can be a lot for these athletes.

“It’s been tough getting on the bus every morning. Late nights," Junior Maddie Scrafton said. “Managing your homework and time. What I have to do in 30 minutes, how I’m gonna get it done.”

And Senior Jonah Clodfelter agrees.

“We’ve learned to use our time on the bus trying to do as much homework as we can. We’ve learned to talk to our teammates who might be in similar classes to make sure we understand everything and using our resources," Clodfelter said.

He says coach has gone above and beyond this season.

“To know that us as the swimmers, we aren’t the only ones who care so deeply about this team. It’s nice to have a coach that cares just as, if not more, about all of us.”

It’s a big week for the team.

The Hendricks County Invitational is this Saturday and the warriors are going up against Avon and Plainfield.

