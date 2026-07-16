Danville PD investigating after dog found dead in backyard during extreme heat

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police say criminal charges may be filed after a dog was found deceased outside a Danville home during Wednesday’s extreme heat.

The Danville Police Department received a report around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday that someone had discovered a dead dog in a residence’s backyard on Bedford Drive.

Officers arrived and found the black schnauzer tied up in the yard. The dog did not have access to water or adequate shade, police say.

Animal control officers arrived, taking the deceased dog to the Hendricks County Animal Shelter. A necropsy – the animal form of an autopsy – is scheduled to take place at Purdue University.

Police say the necropsy results will “play a critical role in the ongoing investigation.”

“The Danville Police Department is treating this incident with the seriousness it deserves,” Det. Sgt. Nate Lien said in a press release. “Investigators are actively gathering and reviewing evidence, and no final determination has been made regarding potential criminal violations. Criminal charges may be filed upon completion of the investigation and after investigators have reviewed the findings from Purdue University’s necropsy.”

The dog’s death occurred during Indiana’s ongoing heat advisory. High temperatures on Wednesday in Danville were reported to be around 91 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service.

“Pet owners (need to be reminded) that animals must have continuous access to fresh drinking water, adequate shade, and a location where they can cool themselves during periods of extreme heat,” Lien said.

“Dogs can suffer heat stress, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke in a short period of time when exposed to high temperatures, particularly when they are confined outdoors to a tether without proper access to water and shelter. Pet owners should take extra precautions whenever heat advisories or excessive heat warnings are in effect.”

It was unclear if or when arrests would be made, or when charges may be filed.

Danville police ask anyone who suspects animal abuse to “take immediate action” and report the incidents