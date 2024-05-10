Danville Shipt Shopper helps save customer’s life

DANVILLE — On Friday morning, Cynthia Pacheco is visiting Anita Alban at a rehab center in Danville. The two met three-years-ago when Pacheco started picking up her groceries.

Pacheco is a shopper for Shipt, a delivery service, and formed a friendship with Alban.

"Just when she would deliver the groceries and stuff, we would stop and chat for a little bit, it just happened that way," said Alban.

"She turned into a second mom for me, she really has. She’s just a wonderful, nice lady," said Pacheco.

But during one of those delivery days, Pacheco had to help out in an unexpected way. She says she was texting Alban about items on her list when she stopped answering.

"So, she knew something was wrong," said Alban.

Alban is an insulin dependent diabetic. She says she had taken her insulin, but was interrupted before getting something to eat. Her blood sugar dropped dangerously low.

Pacheco rushed over to Alban's house when she wasn't answering and found her on the floor.

"I said 'I can get up,'" said Alban.

"And all of sudden, she’s like 'Or not' and falls back and hits her head. I’m like 'Ms. Anita, I need you to wake up,'" recounted Pacheco.

Pacheco called 911 and got her to the hospital.

"It was scary when you really stop to think about it," said Alban.

"A couple of hours later I get a phone call from her son saying 'Thank you for saving my moms life,'" said Pacheco.

Alban is staying at a rehab center now after a recent surgery so she isn't ordering groceries, but Pacheco calls her and stops by to see her.

