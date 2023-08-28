Data from the Indiana Department of Health shows covid cases increasing

INDIANAPOLIS -- Doctors around Central Indiana are urging Hoosiers to take the necessary precautions if you are sick as covid cases are rising around the state.

“We are certainly seeing more cases of covid in the hospitals these days. It’s been an increase going on for a few weeks now,” Dr. Christopher Belcher with Ascension St. Vincent said.

Data from the Indiana Department of Healthshows that - Covid cases are increasing statewide. 220 people were admitted into the emergency room with COVID between August 16 and August 23, which is an increase from the week prior.

Indiana Department of Health

“What I’ve seen is that people have come in for surgeries or unrelated issues and we find that they have covid. Most of them are not coming in for covid,” Dr. Belcher added.

On Monday, Perry Township Small Claims Court didn't offer any in person services because of COVID. Tipton Community School Corporation closed schools due to the cold and flu.

“I would say it’s not unexpected, but it’s still disappointing to see more cases and know that we are still struggling with this, but we are better prepared,” Dr. Belcher added.

For Kaitlyn Butcher, she will tell you that this is one special week. She says she is expected to marry the love of her life.

“I was off all last week, and I was just able to come back this week,” Butcher told WRTV.

A case of Covid almost put her plans to get married on ice. She says this was her third battle with Covid. She tested positive last week.

“Pretty much felt like a bad cold. Cough, runny nose – chest congestion, nothing major,” Butcher added.

She is urging Hoosiers to take the necessary precautions as cases rise around the state.

“Stay home – working in retail that’s probably how I keep getting it because people are coming out sick,” Butcher concluded.

Walgreens and CVS are among places that have COVID tests.

The Marion County Public Health Department sent WRTV the following statement about COVID-19 cases: