DEA, IMPD keep fentanyl laced drugs off Indianapolis streets following major drug bust

INDIANAPOLIS — On Sep. 22nd, 2022 the Indianapolis DEA, IMPD and partners busted alleged dealer, Justin Rudolph, in Indianapolis.

Around 400 grams of substance containing fentanyl, a large 3 lb bag of colored pills, plastic bags of white bars, blue pills, green bars, and more were seized from home on Powder River Court.

Around 400 grams is equivalent to about two cups of sugar.

WRTV

DEA Special Agent, Michael Gannon, said just 2 milligrams, which is the tip of a pencil, is enough to kill one person.

"That's all it takes to have a potential lethal overdose, poison and death," said Gannon.

Suspected fentanyl was allegedly found in the side of a stroller along with other drugs, including dozens of fake Oxycodone pills that have, "been flooding the streets of Indianapolis."

WRTV

"What's so scary for me in this investigation, is we seized three pill presses. We seized materials to manufacture fentanyl and of course, we seize thousands of fentanyl pills, that could have resembled a M30, or Xanax pill. So, it's just frightening that stuff could be manufactured right here in Indianapolis, and then go out on the streets. It's a big win for us," said Gannon.

Officers located $5,065 in cash in differing denominations in a child's power wheels car in the garage.

Rudolph is charged with Possession with Intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. It's a charge that carries a possible life sentence if convicted.

WRTV

"It is a big arrest," said Gannon. "And we're not just talking that the stuff was possessed. It was a manufacturing thing. So really, when you look at it, the streets of Indianapolis, was going to have these pills all over it. So we're very grateful to get that off, as well as seize a couple of firearms resembling AK47. So such a big case and really proud of the work that the men and women did on it."

Rudolph is already accused of previously being part of the "Mob" that robbed local pharmacies for drugs between 2014 and 2016.

"At the time of this arrest, he was on probation for that," said Gannon.

Gannon said, Rudolph, is an example of the revolving door of dealers.

"We've had a lot of investigations right here in our office, where we're arresting somebody that's on GPS monitoring, probation or parole, and we're having to utilize our resources, again, to put them where they belong," said Gannon.

He's raising the red flag, alerting parents and the community that agencies are finding fentanyl laced marijuana, cocaine, prescription medication, heroin, meth and more.

WRTV

"I think it's important for the parents to talk to their kids, because they have to have that awareness and you have to raise that awareness because I always say one life loss is one too many," said Gannon.

President of the Indianapolis Concerned Clergy, Pastor David Greene is working to do what he can to educate people about substance abuse.

WRTV Pastor Greene

"We had over 800 drug overdoses in the last year, and we're you know, [the coroner's office] is anticipating well over 700, again, this year. So, there's a ton of work to be done within this area," said Greene.

He also wants to remind everyone that this doesn't just affect one type of person.

"I just think it's important that all of us that are concerned that we willing to have conversations, take the stigma associated with drug use. We've got to address that. There's too much about lack of compassion," said Greene. "It's not Democrat or Republican. It's not black or white. It's not looking at young or old. It is impacting people that are 80 years old, that are dying, all the way down to people who are 14 and 15 that are dying. We have to break the stigma," said Greene.

The DEA, said last year, more than 850 people died in Marion County from an overdose. Of that, more than 640 were fentanyl-opioid related.

What to do if someone is overdosing :