DEA seminar hopes to raise awareness about fentanyl poisoning

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, the DEA hosted an event educating families about fentanyl.

WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson was there and spoke to families who know that loss firsthand.

"Every day we live with that pain," said Diana Estep.

It's the pain of losing a loved one to fentanyl and it was shared by families at a DEA seminar.

"Sharing that together is a feeling that brings you some peace through your grief," said Estep.

Estep lost her son, Andrew, to fentanyl poisoning in 2020.

"Tomorrow Drew would be 29, it's hard for us. Every day is hard, but some days are really hard. Drew was charismatic, fun, would give the shirt off his back to a stranger, he was always rooting for the underdog," said Estep.

Susan Fox shares the grief of losing her son, Nathan May.

"Nathan was wonderful. He was not afraid to say how he felt about anything. He could do it in such a way that you would just hug him, even if it was something that you didn't want to hear. He was deeply compassionate, and he was very encouraging," said Fox.

They're on a mission with the DEA to raise awareness about fentanyl and how it's being laced in drugs.

"We're still seeing that a lot of the precursor chemicals will come from China, and they're sent to Mexico, and then they're mass produced and flooded into the United States," said Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Michael Gannon.

On Friday, the DEA hosted a seminar, about the impacts of fentanyl and how agencies are working to curb it.

It's a conversation that wasn't as common four years ago.

"It's important to have these conversations about fentanyl because it's being added to so many drugs," said Gannon.

Gannon said 2024 overdose death data hasn't been published yet for Marion County, but there was a decrease in deaths in 2023 compared to 2022.

"A lot of work needs to still be done, and we're willing to do that work, but I think this was a great opportunity today. To have members of IMPD come in and just get everybody in a room together and talk about some various discussions that they can help," said Gannon.

Families remind us fentanyl doesn't discriminate.

"It doesn't matter your status, where you live, or what kind of job you have, or it doesn't even matter how well you raise your children. My son knew what fentanyl was. He did not know that's what he was getting," said Fox.

"All we want is to spare others this path that we've sadly been put on," said Estep.

