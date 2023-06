COLUMBUS — Authorities are investigating after a dead octopus was found in the bathroom of a park in Columbus.

Mark Jones, the Columbus Parks Department Director, told WRTV the octopus was found in the restroom at Mill Race Park last week.

Jones says the octopus was dead when it was found.

Columbus Parks & Recreation

“I’ve been working for Columbus Parks & Recreation for 26-years and that was a first for me,” Jones said.

Officials are unsure of how the octopus ended up in the restroom.

No further information was provided.