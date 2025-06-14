Deadly crash in Monroe County claims two lives

MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash on Friday evening.

Officials say they received reports of a major traffic crash at 5:18 p.m. on State Road 46 just east of Stinesville Road.

Deputies responding to the scene found two cars that had crashed head-on.

One of the drivers was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has not released their identity, but did say the driver is from Spencer, Indiana.

The other driver, identified as 62-year-old Cindy Bentley of Gosport, Indiana, suffered from serious injuries and needed to be extracted from the vehicle.

According to officials, Bentley was flown from the scene by helicopter to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

As of 7:55 p.m., the sheriff's office said the scene was still being cleaned up, and Deputies were directing traffic.