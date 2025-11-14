Indiana National Guardsman killed, three injured in Boone County I-65 crash

BOONE COUNTY — An Indiana National Guardsman was killed and three others were injured in a crash that has shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Boone County Friday.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office confirmed the fatal accident involving three vehicles occurred near the 129-mile marker.

Officials said a member of the Indiana National Guard died in the crash, and three others were injured and taken to hospitals. It is not clear if the injured victims were military personnel at this time.

Officials are warning drivers that this will be an extended shutdown and are urging motorists to find alternate routes, use caution and avoid the area.

Right now, drivers can access the 865 ramp, but south of the split, all lanes are closed.

Further details about the crash, including what led to the accident and the conditions of the three injured, were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.