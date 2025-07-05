Deadly crash on 1-70 near downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is investigating a deadly crash on 1-70 involving a semi tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle on Friday.

At around 4:45 p.m., ISP received several calls about a crash on 1-70 westbound near the 83-mile marker.

ISP said the callers reported a semi had lost an entire load in the roadway, and the driver was unresponsive.

When Troopers and other first responders arrived at the scene, they located the driver of the semi, who was unconscious and not breathing. The driver, identified as a man, was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

ISP said none of the occupants in the passenger vehicle suffered serious injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the semi braked abruptly, the load of sheets of plywood the truck was carrying broke loose and struck the back of the semi-tractor.

ISP believes a vehicle made an abrupt lane change in front of the semi, causing the driver to brake.

All westbound lanes of I-70 were closed for nearly an hour, and the left lane has since been reopened.