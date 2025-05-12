Deadly crash on Indy's near eastside

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on the near eastside of Indianapolis Monday afternoon.

IMPD responded to the intersection of East 10th Street and North Keystone Avenue around 3 p.m. on a report of a single-vehicle personal injury crash.

Officers responding to the scene found an SUV occupied by an adult female driver.

Investigators said the SUV was traveling northbound on North Keystone Avenue when it left the roadway near East 10th Street.

The woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

At this time, IMPD believes the driver experienced a medical emergency, however, the Marion County Coroner’s Office will ultimately determine the cause and manner of death.

IMPD's fatal crash team will be conducting the investigation.