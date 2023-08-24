Death investigation ongoing in Clinton County after toddler dies

CLINTON COUNTY — A death investigation is underway in Clinton County after a toddler was found dead on Thursday morning.

Clinton County Deputies responded to the 100 block of West Park Street in Colfax on reports of an unresponsive child.

Upon arrival, first responders located a 22-month-old male child. The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, the official cause of death is pending investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

The Clinton County Coroner’s Office and Child Death Investigation Team are still investigating.

“Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers for the incredibly difficult days ahead,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post. “We would also ask that you keep our first responders in your prayers as well, as we have responded to several difficult scenes recently.”