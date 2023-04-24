Death of bartender, customer at Lawrence sports bar investigated as overdoses

LAWRENCE — The Lawrence Police Department is investigating recent overdoses in the area.

Chief Gary Woodruff says two people overdosed at a park in Lawrence last week.

In one case, he says fentanyl was present in the drugs.

Hours later, a customer and bartender collapsed at the "Sports Page Lounge" on Post Road. Both died.

The chief says their deaths are being investigated as likely overdoses.

Sports Page Lounge Owner, Dennis Lugar, says the situation is devastating.

"For both of them to not be here today is really tough and it will probably stick with us forever. I just want to hopefully figure out what happened and hold somebody accountable," Lugar said.

The owner identifies the pair as Shawn Abel and Jeffery Belttari.

Provided Pictured is Shawn Abel (left) and Jeffery Belttari (right).

A banner saying "Prayers for Page" now sits in front of the bar.

Chief Woodruff says often times, street drugs are laced with fentanyl or other drugs, making an overdose more likely.

"Be aware. Be aware that just the tiniest amount of fentanyl or other substances you don't know what you are buying out there and if you need help, go get help.

There are resources available for those struggling with substance abuse

Overdose lifeline, the Damien Center, Indiana Addiction Issues Coalition, and the Marion County Public Health Department offer fentanyl test strips.