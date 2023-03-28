Death of man shot in 2022 triple shooting now ruled as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is now investigating the death of a man as homicide after he was injured in a triple shooting on the east side in 2022 and died in January of this year.

The 59-year-old man, identified as John Vonderhaar, was found by police in a vehicle after being shot outside a building at 55 S. Linwood Ave on March 20, 2022.

Police, who were called to the area at 3:30 a.m. that morning, also found a 45-year-old woman who was shot and a 61-year-old man outside with undisclosed trauma.

All of the victims were transported to the hospital. Police reported Vonderhaar to be in critical condition and the other two victims to be in stable condition.

According to police, Vonderhaar died in January 2023 and the Marion County Coroner's Office has now ruled his death a homicide this month.

The IMPD homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Gary Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Gary.Smith@indy.gov.

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous

