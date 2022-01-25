Deadly crash closes I-74 westbound Tuesday morning near Greensburg

DECATUR COUNTY — The westbound lanes of Interstate 74 are closed Tuesday morning in Decatur County following a deadly crash, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash occurred after 7 a.m. near the 140 mile marker between Greensburg and Batesville.

ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles tweeted that all lanes remain closed and drivers should use U.S. 46 as an alternate route.

Information about the number of fatalities and injuries was not immediately available.

Police have not released information about what led to the crash.

