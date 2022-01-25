Watch
Deadly crash closes I-74 westbound Tuesday morning near Greensburg

INDOT
Drivers are directed off Interstate 74 westbound following a crash between Greensburg and Batesville on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Posted at 8:17 AM, Jan 25, 2022
DECATUR COUNTY — The westbound lanes of Interstate 74 are closed Tuesday morning in Decatur County following a deadly crash, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash occurred after 7 a.m. near the 140 mile marker between Greensburg and Batesville.

ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles tweeted that all lanes remain closed and drivers should use U.S. 46 as an alternate route.

Information about the number of fatalities and injuries was not immediately available.

Police have not released information about what led to the crash.

This story will be updated.

