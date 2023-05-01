Decatur County Special Education teacher charged with stalking, official misconduct against student

DECATUR COUNTY — A special education teacher at South Decatur Jr.-Sr. High School in Decatur County has been charged with multiple counts following an investigation into misconduct between her and a 15-year-old student.

According to court documents, Paige Simon, 28, was arrested last week and charged with Stalking, Official Misconduct and Battery after having inappropriate communication with a student within the school.

Simon allegedly sent inappropriate text messages to the student that included pictures of sex toys. She also is accused of placing her hand on the student's groin with other students in the classroom.

After more than 600 text messages between the two, discusses things ranging from sex to fellow classmates, the student explained seeing Simon in public and panicking to the point of blocking her phone number.