Greensburg breaks ground on Next Level Trail expansion

GREENSBURG, Ind. — The City of Greensburg is celebrating a major milestone with the groundbreaking for the expansion of its trail network. The project will create a new trailhead in Rebekah Park, connecting the existing Eastside Trail and Greensburg Community Schools Trail to Main Street.

This significant project is being funded in part by a $417,818 grant from the Next Level Trails program. The expansion will extend the Rebekah Trail by 0.25 miles west and south, creating vital connections to key community assets, including Pirate Park, the Decatur County Public Library, and the planned Main Street Trail, which will lead directly to downtown Greensburg.

“We strongly believe in the importance of investing in our communities, and this project is a testament to that commitment,” said Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh. “Trails create opportunities to connect residents and visitors to natural spaces, local amenities, and economic growth. Expanding our trail system now lays the groundwork for seamlessly integrating with the upcoming Main Street pedestrian infrastructure, supported by the Indiana Department of Transportation during the Main Street reconstruction. This investment not only enhances accessibility but also improves the overall quality of life in Greensburg.”

The new trail will be a multi-use, 12-foot wide, and ADA-accessible pathway, designed to provide safe and convenient access for walkers, runners, and cyclists of all abilities. The expansion will significantly improve connectivity between residential neighborhoods, schools, athletic fields, the public library, and the diverse amenities already offered at Rebekah Park, such as the Inclusion Park, Splash Pad, pickleball courts, amphitheater, and bark park.

“Trails are an important link connecting us to the outdoors and to our communities,” said Dale Brier, Indiana State Parks Deputy Director of Community Grants and Trails. “Indiana leads the Midwest in the economic impact driven by outdoor recreation, and we’re excited to see the impact of this trail extension in Greensburg.”

You can learn more about Greensburg's trail expansion by clicking here.

Next Level Trails (NLT) is a key component of former Governor Holcomb's $1 billion Next Level Connections infrastructure program. This initiative focuses on enhancing connectivity across Indiana through investments in highways, broadband access, and trail development. With a total investment of $180 million, NLT has awarded grants to 89 projects statewide, adding more than 97 miles of new trails for Hoosiers to enjoy. More information about Next Level Trails and its objectives can be found at on.IN.gov/nextleveltrails.

