Decatur Township FD adds a Naloxbox to each of their fire stations

INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning last week, the Decatur Township Fire Department now has Narcan and fentanyl test strips available at all of their fire stations.

A NaloxBox is mounted to each building's exterior to provide 24/7 access to naloxone (Narcan). Narcan reverses the effects of an Opioid overdose.

From 2021 to 2022, there was a 17% decrease in overdose runs in Decatur Township and year-to-date in 2023, DTFD has administered ninety-four doses of Narcan to sixty-nine patients. In addition to Narcan being available on the exterior of the three fire stations, substance use resources will be available.

The boxes are located at Station 71 at 5410 High School Roadin Indianapolis, Station 73 at 8315 W. Mooresville Road in Camby, and Station 74 at 3750 S. Foltz Street in Indianapolis.

The NaloxBox is paid for in partnership with the Department of Mental Health and Addictions (DMHA) and the Indiana Governor's Office. The City of Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety (OPHS) has provided administrative funding and support to Overdose Lifeline to install boxes and sustain this program. For more information about Overdose Lifeline, go to www.overdoselife.org.

If you or someone you know may be having an overdose, call 911 immediately.