DECATUR TOWNSHIP — Firefighters with the Decatur Township Fire Department beat the heat on Saturday by making a special stop at one little girl's lemonade stand.

Aspen, who is 4-years-old and is in remission from Leukemia has dreams of becoming a firefighter/EMT.

Photo provided/Decatur Township Fire Department

Firefighters surprised Aspen at her lemonade stand for some lemonade and let her spray water from the fire hose to see what it was like!