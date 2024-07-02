Decatur Township neighbors hope DPW fixes pothole-ridden road

INDIANAPOLIS — Lake Road south of Southport Road in Decatur Township is developing small lakes of its own. Neighbors want crews to fill in the water-filled potholes before the street gets any worse.

"A regular car can't drive through this," said Justin Fricke, who lives nearby and uses the road constantly. "It's basically a one lane road. Cars have to move over just to pass. It's an unsafe road and I don't want to have any more repair costs."

The road is covered in dust and heavily used by hauling trucks, which Fricke believes makes the problem worse.

Fricke said he has sent in multiple requests to fix Lake Road through the Mayor's Action Center tipline. However, multiple large potholes remain, including one which Fricke measured by sticking his hand into it.

"It doesn't have to be pristine, but it shouldn't be where it's a one-lane road and you're worried about hitting someone coming up and down this road," Fricke said. "Mayor Hogsett, drive down this road and see what you think."

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works told WRTV it has received 27 service requests for Lake Road so far this year and has completed 11 of them. It also confirmed Lake Road is not yet in line for a full resurfacing.

DPW also told WRTV it has received more than 18,000 service requests throughout Marion County this year and completed more than 16,000 of them. It estimates crews have filled more than 250,000 potholes in the process.

Fricke hopes the city takes one more look at Lake Road as it figures out its priorities.

"Potholes are one thing, but there's hundreds of these potholes down this road and it does make you lose faith," Fricke said.