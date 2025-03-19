Decatur Township residents involved in plans for a new community center

INDIANAPOLIS — After years of Decatur Township residents requesting a community center, the township received a gift to help make it possible.

Councilor Joshua Bain allowed folks to come to see potential designs and give feedback for the new project.

"The number one thing I hear about serving on the City-County Council is roads. The second thing that I always hear about is how we don't have a place in Decatur Township for the community to meet," Bain said.

This big ask is now gaining momentum to become a reality.

"There's no place to go take an art class. There's no place to just sit and chat with your friends. There's no place outside of certain subdivisions to go fish or go hear a little concert," said Pat Andrews, a resident who attended the community open house. "If it comes out the way we hope, it'd be very exciting. It's a great opportunity for us.”

A great opportunity that was gifted to Decatur Township.

"D.R. Horton, the housing developer for this community, is actually donating the building to us," Bain said. "This is a fascinating opportunity, and we don't want it to slip away."

The building is nestled in the Parks at Decatur. A new subdivision is being built by D.R. Horton.

"It's a massive building, so it saves us so much money and really helps us skip a few steps along the way to where now all we have to do is go and renovate it," Bain said.

Residents filled up the Winding River Golf course to look at possible designs.

"Making sure that there's a place for kids. That's the number one thing," Bain said.

They were able to put their ideas on sticky notes and post them on various boards, giving Councilor Bain some insight into what the community wants to see in their new center.

"This is a golden option. This is unusual. You know, it's not normal that a building is donated. Maybe some brownies, but here, a building has been donated, and it has a lot of potential," Andrews said.

If you missed Tuesday night’s community input event, Councilor Bain encourages you to reach out. He wants to hear from you to make sure this center fits the needs of the community.