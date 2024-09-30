Defying the odds: Woman celebrates National Recovery Month by sharing her success story

INDIANAPOLIS — Defying the odds of recovery after incarceration.

One Hoosier is celebrating National Recovery Month by sharing her success story and helping to inspire others who are struggling.

"When I was ten-years-old, I was introduced to pain pills for the first time," Kris Bussey said. "I was actually offered a pain pill on the school bus."

Provided

Being offered narcotics on the way to school was her reality check that Oxycontin abuse was rampant in rural Indiana.

That first pill led to addiction and ultimately, six years in jail.

"It was really hard for me to say, 'I have a problem' and 'I need help,'" Bussey said. "Even when I came home from prison, after i was incarcerated for six-and-a-half years, it was hard for me to admit I needed someone."

wrtv Goodwilll worker Celebrates Sobriety and Success After Incarceration



Bussey found a new life when someone at Goodwill saw her potential. It came after 17 companies said no.

Less than three years later, she helps hire others who need a second chance.

wrtv Goodwilll worker Celebrates Sobriety and Success After Incarceration



Jennings Tennery also understands. She works with Overdose Lifeline and says there is a way out.

"The biggest thing that I would love to express to people who are struggling with substance use disorder is they have to understand you have to give yourself grace," Tennery said. "I felt like I failed over and over and over again, but the important thing was that I kept trying and at some point, it finally stuck for me."

Both say there is a way out.

RELATED | Incubator helps aspiring entrepreneurs find their ‘NICHE’

Incubator helps aspiring entrepreneurs find their 'NICHE'

"It takes trying different things until you find out what works for you," Jennings said.

“My goal right now is to continue serving people, delivering results and doing the work needed to achieve that,” Bussey said.

To find help near you, call 1-800-662-HELP for the nearest substance abuse and mental health treatment facility.

