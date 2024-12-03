Delaware County Sheriff's Office searching for fatal hit-and-run suspect

MUNCIE — A woman is dead after a fatal hit-and-run in Muncie and police are searching for the suspect.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, the hit-and-run happened in the 64000 block of East Jackson Street, near County Road 400 East, on Nov. 27.

Police said a woman attempted to cross East Jackson Street when she was struck by a westbound vehicle. The woman did not survive her injuries.

The driver that struck her fled the scene, continuing westbound. Investigators believe the suspect's vehicle is a 2007-2014 Chevrolet Silverado. The car likely has passenger side damage, including but not limited to side-view mirror and headlight damage.

The Sheriff's office is seeking the community's assistance in locating the vehicle and driver responsible.

If you have any information or video footage, contact the Delaware County Sheriff's Investigations Division at 765-747-7881 or 765-747-7878.