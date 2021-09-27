15 cats and kittens found abandoned in crate by White River in Muncie

MUNCIE — Someone abandoned 15 cats and kittens in a crate by the White River in Delaware County, and Muncie Animal Control and Services is seeking information about who did it.

Some of the kittens are as young as one week old, according to a Facebook post. The shelter is accepting donations toward medical care for the felines.

"Dumping ANY animal in a cage with absolutely nothing is cruel, inhumane, and anyone who does it needs held accountable," the Facebook post said.

Anyone with information about the incident involving the cats and kittens should fill out a witness statement at the shelter, which is open 10 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Muncie Animal Care and Services is currently over capacity by 100 cats and it has waived reclaim fees with adoption fees costing $5.

The shelter is in need of litter pans, food bowls, wet and dry cat and kitten food, blankets and toys. People can donate online.