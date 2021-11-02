Watch
Ball State students lend tech help to committee resettling Afghan evacuees

Ball State University
BSU Digital Corps
Posted at 6:26 PM, Nov 02, 2021
MUNCIE — A community effort is one way to describe how Muncie neighbors and Ball State University students are uniting to welcome Afghan evacuees to the city.

Last month, a group of about 20 students with Ball State’s Digital Corps built a website for the Muncie Afghan Refugee Resettlement Committee — better known as ‘MARRC.’

Typically building a website takes months, but the students worked together to build the site in a day. Unlike other projects, the students feel they will see the impact firsthand.

The website will detail donation and involvement opportunities, as well as educational resources.

“There are lots of problems in the world. Climate change or political unrest in the nation, and I don’t help with any of that stuff. I saw an opportunity here where oh, they need a website to collect donations. I know how to build a website!” Project Manager Drew Thomas, a junior at Ball State said.

The team of Ball State students expects the website, marrc.awakeninc.org to go live this week.

On its Facebook page, MARRC writes it is collecting donations at the Building Commissioner's Office located at Muncie City Hall and the Muncie Public Library.

