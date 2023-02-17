Delaware County authorities discuss arrest in nearly decade-old missing persons case

DELAWARE COUNTY — It's been nearly 10 years since Ashley Morris went missing.

Now, a North Carolina woman is charged in connection to the case, but not Morris' disappearance.

Sheila York faces charges of kidnapping and obstruction of justice related to Morris' daughter. The child was an infant in September 2013 when her mom vanished.

York was arrested earlier this month and released on bond. She is the first person to be arrested with charges related to the disappearance of Morris. However, the charges focus on the child.

"Sheila York is a person of interest in a missing persons case," Delaware County Chief Deputy Jeff Stanley told ABC affiliate WLOS. "We believe that Sheila has some information or knows some information on Ashley."

“Ashley was a loving, caring person,” Don Morris, Ashley's father, told WRTV in 2021. “I mean amazing, an artist.”

READ MORE: A father's search: The disappearance of Ashley Morris

Don also spoke to WLOS following news of the arrest.

"This has been a long battle," Don told WLOS. "Glad to see this is coming to this point finally after all these years."

Morris remains missing.

WLOS reports the now 9-year-old child remains in North Carolina with Child Protective Services.

Indiana investigators confirmed to WLOS that they are seeking a Governor's warrant to extrude York to Indiana. They said "it is very likely to be granted."