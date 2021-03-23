Eric Talley, police officer killed in Colorado mass shooting, was Ball State graduate

INDIANAPOLIS — The police officer who died Monday in a mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket was a graduate of Ball State University.

Eric Talley was one of 10 people killed in the shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

He attended Ball State from 1997-2004 and earned a bachelor's degree in computer science and a masters degree in information communication sciences.

"Please join us in mourning the loss of a CICS alum gone too soon and leaving behind a family who is forever changed," a statement from Ball State's Center for Information and Communication Sciences said. "Our hearts ache for those who he left behind. As a first responder in Boulder yesterday, Officer Talley is rightfully being called a hero, we echo that completely and mourn this tragic loss deeply."

Talley, 51, was the first officer to arrive at 3600 Table Mesa Drive, according to police.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that Talley joined the Boulder Police Department after one of his closest friends died in a DUI crash in 2010.

