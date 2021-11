MUNCIE — The former Delaware County Courts and Justice Center building in downtown Muncie is undergoing renovations.

When constructions is complete, the facility will feature 15 luxury condos and 148 indoor parking spots.

The County turned the building over to the City of Muncie after the courts were moved.

Each condo will have indoor parking and will range in size from 1,500-4,000 square feet.

It is expected to be completed by January 2023.