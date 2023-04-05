Muncie community activist Marwin Strong dead

MUNCIE-- Longtime Muncie community activist, Marwin Strong, has died.

Strong founded an anti-crime group called “Enough is Enough,” which some called the Muncie version of the Indy Ten Point Coalition.

Strong recently announced his candidacy for Muncie City Council.

WRTV interviewed Strong for several stories including investigations about Muncie Police, as well as crime in the community.

He wrote a book called Back from the Shadow of Death, which focuses on overcoming obstacles in life.

“Marwin was a mentor, coach, activist, role model, father, neighbor and friend,” read a Facebook post by the Dan Ridenour for Muncie Mayor page. “We will never know what more he could have done for the city he loved, but we are grateful for all he accomplished.”

A cause of death has not been released.

Strong posted on his Facebook page Tuesday, “God Brought me from a mighty long way. STAYING STRONG.”