Muncie Community Schools welcomes first Afghan family

Posted at 10:43 PM, Nov 05, 2021
MUNCIE — Over the past few weeks, WRTV has reported that Muncie is looking to become a more permanent home to the Afghan refugees who came to the United States when the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan at the end of August.

This week, Muncie Community Schools welcomed their first Afghan family to the district.

Pictures on the Muncie Community Schools Facebook page show seven brothers getting registered and receiving complimentary school supplies to get them started for their new schools.

"We began, by creating a newcomers program. We wanted to put all of the boys in the same room because so much is new for them -- coming into American schools. And we wanted to assess their abilities, not only their English proficiency but their math ability, and just check on their social and emotional well-being," explained Dr. Lee Ann Kwiatkowski, Director of Public Education at Muncie Community Schools. "And so we had different assessments going on throughout the week, while we also helped them assimilate and learn about American schools."

Muncie Community Schools says they are looking forward to adding many more Afghan families.

