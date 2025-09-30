Democratic leaders hold "Beyond The Lines," a town hall about redistricting

INDIANAPOLIS — A town hall on Monday night, led by democratic leaders, gave Hoosiers an opportunity to share their thoughts on redistricting and issues facing their community. WRTV’s Amber Grigley was there as dozens filled St. Luke's United Methodist Church - North Indy campus to be heard.

"It makes me feel pretty good because it lets me know that people are listening, people are paying attention and people are really one accord," Linda Robinson, a concerned constituent about redistricting, said.

Redistricting has been at the center of many conversations for the past two months.

"There's really no need for redistricting. There's a law in place that says you're not to redistrict. It has to do with the census, which they're completely ignoring anyway," said Hoosier voter Marilyn Hinrichs.

"I just have to get active. I can't just read Facebook and get frustrated, thinking I can't do anything. I have to do something," said concerned constituent Barb Baker.

"I have some hope, and that is because we haven't gone into special session yet. The other two states that went first, Texas and then Missouri, went very quickly after getting that demand from Washington. Indiana has not,” State Rep. Carey Hamilton (D), District 87, House Democratic Caucus Chair said.

Governor Mike Braun suggested last week that support is building among state republicans to redraw Indiana’s maps without new census data, as suggested by President Donald Trump, to give republicans an advantage in next year's midterm elections.

"It is literally to eliminate one or two political parties from the Congressional delegation. That's the goal. It's not wanting more seats here or adjusting there. It is to eliminate a party. A party that gets 40-45% of the vote," State Rep. Ed Delaney (D) District 86 said.

Democratic lawmakers said special sessions are costly to taxpayers. At the town hall, State Rep. Ed Delaney said it could cost at least a quarter of a million dollars for just one day.

As questions poured in, Hoosiers who attended made it clear that mid-decade redistricting is not the best priority for state government at a time when there are other issues impacting so many.

"Folks are concerned about things like utility rates and housing costs, access to healthcare," Hamilton said.

"I personally think that Mike Braun does not want to do this. However, I think he's being pushed, so I would like for him to change his mind. I hope that by seeing all of these people who are coming out being concerned that he would actually change his mind," Robinson said.

Governor Braun has suggested he might call a special session before the end of the year for state lawmakers to consider new maps, if republicans have enough support.